Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock Holdings Increased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 746,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,305 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Trane Technologies worth $137,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,688,000 after acquiring an additional 182,823 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,722,000 after acquiring an additional 182,146 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 43.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $697,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 75,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,811,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.00.

TT stock opened at $180.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $130.33 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.97.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.