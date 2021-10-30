Transocean (RIG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Transocean had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.33 million. The business’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Transocean to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Transocean stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 3.65. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.
Transocean Company Profile
Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.
