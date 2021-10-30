Transocean (RIG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Transocean had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.33 million. The business’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Transocean to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Transocean stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 3.65. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Transocean stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,994,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.20% of Transocean worth $35,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

