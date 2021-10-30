Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 151.4% from the September 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.3 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRATF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Traton in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Traton in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Traton currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRATF opened at $25.93 on Friday. Traton has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.20.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

