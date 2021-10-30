Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.54

Shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.54 and traded as low as $1.07. Trevena shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 832,572 shares traded.

TRVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Trevena alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $166.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.40.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 1,194.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Trevena during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Trevena by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.