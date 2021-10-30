Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Raised to C$4.00 at National Bank Financial

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$4.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perfomr” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TCW. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.70 to C$4.15 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark set a C$2.66 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trican Well Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.45.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Shares of TCW stock opened at C$3.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of C$1.12 and a 12 month high of C$3.64. The company has a market cap of C$863.37 million and a P/E ratio of -16.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.54.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$93.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$81.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trican Well Service will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.