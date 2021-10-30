TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will report $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.90. TriCo Bancshares reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TriCo Bancshares.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 30.95%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 13.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 14.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 28.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,253,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,401,000 after buying an additional 274,994 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 178.2% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 13,507 shares during the period. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.