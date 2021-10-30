TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Receives $48.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCBK. DA Davidson raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.71. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 30.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,672,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,794,000 after purchasing an additional 205,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,693,000 after purchasing an additional 20,991 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,281,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,550,000 after purchasing an additional 34,213 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 28.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,253,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,401,000 after purchasing an additional 274,994 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 856,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,937 shares during the period. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

