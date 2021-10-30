TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.18-$2.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $846.9-$870.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $859.96 million.TriMas also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.180-$2.270 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.35. 128,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,201. TriMas has a 12 month low of $23.17 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). TriMas had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TriMas will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TriMas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About TriMas

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.