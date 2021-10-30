trivago (TRVG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $115.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.24 million. On average, analysts expect trivago to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $2.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.76. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.16.
Several research firms have recently commented on TRVG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.90.
trivago Company Profile
trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.
