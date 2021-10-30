trivago (TRVG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $115.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.24 million. On average, analysts expect trivago to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $2.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.76. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in trivago stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) by 128.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,292 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in trivago were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRVG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.90.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

