Trollcoin (TROLL) Price Hits $0.0018

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 38.1% lower against the dollar. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Trollcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,599.73 or 1.00252090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00060564 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00041899 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.93 or 0.00637853 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trollcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trollcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.