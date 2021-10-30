TrueFlip (TFL) Price Down 11.6% Over Last Week

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. During the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. TrueFlip has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $119,474.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFlip coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00048113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.94 or 0.00238008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00013254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.48 or 0.00096340 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004309 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

