Truist Cuts Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target to $12.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its price objective trimmed by Truist from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IMVT. Robert W. Baird lowered Immunovant from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Immunovant from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.56.

IMVT stock opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $924.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.74. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $53.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunovant news, Director Douglas J. Hughes purchased 18,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $150,355.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Atul Pande bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 30,247 shares of company stock valued at $243,805. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Immunovant by 1,625.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 135,955.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. 33.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

