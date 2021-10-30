Truist Cuts Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $92.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price objective cut by Truist from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.45.

NYSE RBLX opened at $84.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.30. Roblox has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The business’s revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $86,901.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 613,967 shares of company stock valued at $50,574,052 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,969,168,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659,143 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,600,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,766,000 after purchasing an additional 270,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,149,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,597 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Value Fund increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 397.0% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

