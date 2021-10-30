Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the company will earn $3.48 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.79. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Argus lowered Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$97.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Restaurant Brands International to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$79.79.

Shares of TSE:QSR opened at C$70.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$79.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$81.25. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of C$67.77 and a 1-year high of C$87.32. The stock has a market cap of C$22.08 billion and a PE ratio of 25.85.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.69, for a total value of C$4,713,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,916,268.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.83%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

