Truist Securities Boosts CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target to $110.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its target price hoisted by Truist Securities from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.86.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $86.05 on Wednesday. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 12.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.87. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.66, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.86.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,122,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,874,000 after buying an additional 698,060 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

