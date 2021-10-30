Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Trustmark in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Trustmark’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Trustmark had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 35.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Trustmark by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Trustmark by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

