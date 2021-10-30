Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 106,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PPC stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.86.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.
Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile
Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.
Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).
Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.