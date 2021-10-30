Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 106,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPC stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.86.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

