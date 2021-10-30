Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 7,023 Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,225,000 after acquiring an additional 17,543 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,867,000 after acquiring an additional 21,775 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $764,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,746,000. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total value of $45,377.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.00.

Shares of LAD opened at $319.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.75. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.00 and a twelve month high of $417.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $330.37 and a 200-day moving average of $348.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 7.70%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

