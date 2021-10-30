Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Decreases Stock Holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.25% of SFL worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in SFL in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SFL by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFL opened at $7.91 on Friday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). SFL had a positive return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. SFL’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

SFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DNB Markets raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

