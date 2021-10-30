Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $2.30 Million in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 195,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 1.51% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 71.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company.

NYSE EARN opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.85.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 40.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

