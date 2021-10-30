Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 310,721 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 419.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 384,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,721 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 10,433.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 10,433 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.92 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 40.82% and a negative return on equity of 106.62%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

ImmunoGen Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

