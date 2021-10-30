Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates C$8.00 Price Target for Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV)

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.00 price objective on Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AAV has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on Advantage Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.91.

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$7.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.62. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.67 and a 1-year high of C$7.06. The stock has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 120.86.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$2,835,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 860,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,421,931.20.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

