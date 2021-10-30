TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.67

Shares of TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 186188 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

TUIFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered TUI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. AlphaValue cut TUI to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TUI currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Get TUI alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $782.74 million during the quarter. TUI had a negative net margin of 83.72% and a negative return on equity of 487.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TUI AG will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

About TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY)

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.