Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Craig Hallum

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.33 million, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.55. Turning Point Brands has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $61.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.93 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 51.99%. Turning Point Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.83%.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $41,431,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

