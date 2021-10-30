Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given New $77.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price lowered by MKM Partners from $83.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TWTR. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Twitter from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twitter has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.86.

Get Twitter alerts:

NYSE TWTR opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Twitter has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $720,774.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,821.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,662 shares of company stock valued at $7,495,534 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 756.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.