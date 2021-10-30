Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €63.50 ($74.71) to €57.00 ($67.06) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective (down from €84.00 ($98.82)) on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €56.80 ($66.82) to €55.40 ($65.18) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.60.

Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.40. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $21.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

