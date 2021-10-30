UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $220.77 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,245,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,424 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.74% of Fastenal worth $220,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter worth $491,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 992.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 135,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after buying an additional 123,289 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter worth $60,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 4.6% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 2.2% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal stock opened at $57.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $57.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $881,616.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,109.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $55,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,265 shares of company stock valued at $178,774 and have sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.