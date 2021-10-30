UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $252.48 Million Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,669,264 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 790,057 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $252,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 174.0% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 50.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Twitter from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.86.

TWTR opened at $53.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.99. The company has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 113.92 and a beta of 0.82. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $1,260,821.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $300,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,662 shares of company stock valued at $7,495,534. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

