UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,218,451 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,940 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.60% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $267,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BK opened at $59.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.64 and a 52-week high of $60.52.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

