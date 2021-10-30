UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,380,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,362 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $285,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,982.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,427 shares of company stock worth $11,859,876 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $250.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.91 and a 12 month high of $263.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCA. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.05.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

