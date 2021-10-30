UBS Group Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €117.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PUM. Credit Suisse Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Warburg Research set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Puma has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €114.47 ($134.67).

ETR PUM opened at €107.30 ($126.24) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Puma has a 1 year low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a 1 year high of €109.70 ($129.06). The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion and a PE ratio of 54.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of €102.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of €98.01.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

