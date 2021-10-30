Ultra Price Up 8.5% Over Last Week (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 30th. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $209.27 million and $12.92 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,228.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $588.79 or 0.00946173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.38 or 0.00262550 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.19 or 0.00242958 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00016868 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000954 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011759 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00033210 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,785,230 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.