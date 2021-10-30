Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) will announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Under Armour reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Under Armour.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UAA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Under Armour from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Under Armour in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.81.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.97. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Under Armour by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 18,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Under Armour by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,416,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after acquiring an additional 59,480 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $692,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Under Armour (UAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.