Unido EP (UDO) Hits One Day Volume of $563,066.00

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 30th. Unido EP has a total market cap of $5.09 million and approximately $563,066.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Unido EP has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00070268 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00070871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00095739 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,602.75 or 1.00123040 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,295.03 or 0.06980725 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00022950 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,144,968 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

