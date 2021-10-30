Unification 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $31,818.00 (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. In the last seven days, Unification has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One Unification coin can now be bought for $0.0526 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unification has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $31,818.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00047901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.68 or 0.00234181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00013470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.72 or 0.00096005 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 185.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Unification Coin Profile

Unification (FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official website is unification.com . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Buying and Selling Unification

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

