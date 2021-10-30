UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.700-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.92 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.87 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

Get UniFirst alerts:

NYSE:UNF opened at $197.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.79. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $161.95 and a 1-year high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UniFirst will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli acquired 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,755.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UniFirst stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of UniFirst worth $12,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.