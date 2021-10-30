Unifty Trading Up 48% This Week (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded up 17.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. During the last week, Unifty has traded 48% higher against the dollar. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for about $31.98 or 0.00051872 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifty has a total market cap of $37.68 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unifty alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00069094 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00069892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00096007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,468.99 or 0.99690523 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,255.87 or 0.06902178 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00023921 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,134 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unifty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.