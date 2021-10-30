Uniswap (UNI) Trading 3% Lower This Week

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion and $217.77 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $25.07 or 0.00040684 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000044 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 627,596,089 coins. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.