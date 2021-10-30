United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. United Bancorp had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.97%.

Shares of UBCP opened at $15.01 on Friday. United Bancorp has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $16.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.67. The stock has a market cap of $87.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get United Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

In other news, CEO Scott A. Everson sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $70,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) by 83.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of United Bancorp worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.