United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. United Bancorp had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.97%.

United Bancorp stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. United Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Get United Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

In related news, CEO Scott A. Everson sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $70,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 12.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) by 83.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of United Bancorp worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.