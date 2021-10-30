United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Bancorporation of Alabama had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 31.11%.
Shares of United Bancorporation of Alabama stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $31.98.
United Bancorporation of Alabama Company Profile
