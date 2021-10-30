United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Bancorporation of Alabama had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 31.11%.

Shares of United Bancorporation of Alabama stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $31.98.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Company Profile

United Bancorp of Alabama, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of United Bank. It provides commercial banking services in Baldwin, Escambia, Monroe, and Santa Rosa counties through its bank subsidiary. The company was founded on March 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Atmore, AL.

