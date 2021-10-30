UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.650-$18.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $18.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $470.29.

UNH traded up $5.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $460.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,497,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,030. The company has a market capitalization of $434.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $299.60 and a one year high of $461.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $417.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,743,375 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

