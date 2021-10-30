Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

ULH stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. Universal Logistics has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $567.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Universal Logistics stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,387 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.19% of Universal Logistics worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

