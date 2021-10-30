Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.
ULH stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. Universal Logistics has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $567.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.
About Universal Logistics
Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.
