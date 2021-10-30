Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Get Upstart alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UPST. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $322.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.51. Upstart has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Upstart will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $2,740,754.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.73, for a total transaction of $60,563,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,333,964 shares of company stock worth $532,615,182 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 49.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upstart (UPST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.