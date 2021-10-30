Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

UPWK stock opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -235.60 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.51 and a 200 day moving average of $48.91. Upwork has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $135,519.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $903,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,785 shares of company stock worth $3,042,686 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Man Group plc increased its stake in Upwork by 8.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 217,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Upwork by 32.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Upwork by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Upwork by 36.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,450,000 after acquiring an additional 66,600 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

