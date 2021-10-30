Utah Retirement Systems Has $259,000 Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Everbridge were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,169,000 after purchasing an additional 172,330 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,890,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,138,000 after purchasing an additional 124,017 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 34.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,770,000 after buying an additional 299,447 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 29.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,124,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,251,000 after buying an additional 252,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 48.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 773,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,296,000 after buying an additional 254,226 shares during the last quarter.

EVBG opened at $159.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.02.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVBG. Raymond James upped their price target on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays began coverage on Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their price target on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.40.

In other Everbridge news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total value of $407,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,557 shares of company stock worth $4,111,530. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

