Utah Retirement Systems Invests $336,000 in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLD. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in TopBuild by 436.4% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,564,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,928 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,455,000 after purchasing an additional 244,069 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,445,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,637,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,901,000 after purchasing an additional 176,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,057,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Shares of BLD opened at $256.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.18. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.50 and a fifty-two week high of $258.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.75.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

