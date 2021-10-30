Utah Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brooks Automation by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,048,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,767,000 after purchasing an additional 478,370 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Brooks Automation by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,185,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,242,000 after purchasing an additional 963,427 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in Brooks Automation by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,718,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,284,000 after purchasing an additional 426,404 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,507,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,081,000 after acquiring an additional 100,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $455,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,351 shares of company stock worth $2,494,850. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BRKS opened at $116.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.22 and a fifty-two week high of $116.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.47 and its 200 day moving average is $94.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.24 and a beta of 1.78.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.47 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.