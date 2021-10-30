Utah Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,298,000 after buying an additional 373,408 shares in the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,743,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,008,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,700,000 after buying an additional 204,353 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,205,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,957,000 after buying an additional 873,879 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.81 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.71.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TENB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,925,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,124 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $99,997.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,501 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

