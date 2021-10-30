Utah Retirement Systems Purchases 300 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Smartsheet were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,732 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Smartsheet by 210.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,761,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,105 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at $72,230,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 191.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $445,567.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 6,858 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $487,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,880,093. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.76.

SMAR stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -60.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.